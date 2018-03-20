Benefits of early Alzheimer’s detection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Stacy Tew-Lovacz, President of the Alzheimer's Association, discussed new facts that were recently released about Alzheimer's disease. The results show an increase in cost care and deaths, which have jumped throughout the years but they also show early detection plans.

Scientists are working on a way to discover methods of early diagnosis, creating fewer complications, personal benefits and more quality family time. The Alzheimers Association offers free help and information for families that are dealing with this situation.

For more information or to have a free consultation, visit: www.alz.org