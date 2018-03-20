Blues’ Pietrangelo named NHL’s top star for the past week

St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo clears the puck away from Colorado Avalanche Matt Duchene in the first period at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on November 6, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Blues host the Boston Bruins and former Captain David Backes Wednesday night. They are now three points back in the race for that second wild-card spot with ten games left to play.

Current Captain Alex Pietrangelo has been named the NHL’s top star for the past week. He had a couple of goals in Saturday’s overtime win over the Rangers and another goal in Sunday’s win over the Blackhawks.

Pietrangelo also had three assists against Chicago a career-high four point game. He’s also scored a career high 15 goals this season.