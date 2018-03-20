× Blues’ Pietrangelo named NHL’s top star for the past week

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Blues host the Boston Bruins and former Captain David Backes Wednesday night. They are now three points back in the race for that second wild-card spot with ten games left to play.

Current Captain Alex Pietrangelo has been named the NHL’s top star for the past week. He had a couple of goals in Saturday’s overtime win over the Rangers and another goal in Sunday’s win over the Blackhawks.

Pietrangelo also had three assists against Chicago a career-high four point game. He’s also scored a career high 15 goals this season.