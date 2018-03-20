× Blues to play Bruins without Tarasenko

The Blues get back on the ice on Wednesday, March 21st when they host one of the NHL’s Eastern Conference’s best, the Boston Bruins. But they will almost certainly be without their top offensive weapon, Vladimir Tarasenko for a second straight game. Tarasenko suffered an upper body injury this past Saturday, March 17th against the Rangers. He did not play the next night in Chicago. Today, Blues head coach Mike Yeo declared Tarasenko doubtful for the Blues game vs. the Bruins on Wednesday night.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow has the Blues vs Bruins preview.