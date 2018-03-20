× Brother of murder suspect charged with gun trafficking

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man is charged with bringing into the city a gun used in the slaying of a 9-year-old boy.

Anthony Morgan is charged in U.S. District Court with gun trafficking for illegally obtaining eight guns through the mail that were shipped from New Mexico.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin said one of the guns was used in the 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee. Durkin said Monday authorities found another of the guns with Corey Morgan, Anthony Morgan’s brother.

Tyshawn was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box and shot. Corey Morgan and two other men are charged with murder in Tyshawn’s death. Authorities say the shooting was in retaliation for the gang-related slaying of Tracy Morgan.

It wasn’t immediately known if Morgan has legal representation.