Celebrate National Ravioli Day at Bravo! Cucina Italiana

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This first day of spring is also National Ravioli Day! Bravo Cucina Italiana at the West County Center is celebrating the day by offering a special promotion, while supplies last. Customers can buy one of these featured ravioli dishes and get a second take-home dish for free.

• Pesto Cheese Ravioli: pesto ricotta-filled ravioli, alfredo, toasted bread crumbs, marinara ($12.59 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

• Chicken Ravioli Al Forno: creamy spinach, marinara, parmesan bread crumbs ($13.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

• Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka: sautéed shrimp, tomato cream, toasted bread crumbs ($14.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

For more information on this deal, you can visit http://www.shopwestcountycenter.comor call 314-821-2562 for reservations.