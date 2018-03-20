Celebrate Spring with a Strawberry Shortcake from L’École Culinaire

ST.LOUIS, MO- Chef Kyle Parks, an instructor at L'École Culinaire joined FOX 2 this morning to demonstrate how to make a Strawberry Shortcake as a kick off to Spring. The directions and recipe are below.
For more inspiring Spring dishes visit: lecole.edu
Directions:
Heat oven 450 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut in butter and shortening. Mix in half-and-half. Drop by large spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15 minutes or until brown. Cool and eat with berries, ice cream and/or whipped cream.
Recipe for Strawberry Shortcake:
• 2 cups flour
• 4 teaspoons baking powder
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons shortening
• 3/4 cup half and half
• melted butter to brush shortcakes
• fresh strawberries