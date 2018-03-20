Celebrate Spring with a Strawberry Shortcake from L’École Culinaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Chef Kyle Parks, an instructor at L'École Culinaire joined FOX 2 this morning to demonstrate how to make a Strawberry Shortcake as a kick off to Spring. The directions and recipe are below.

For more inspiring Spring dishes visit: lecole.edu

Directions:

Heat oven 450 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut in butter and shortening. Mix in half-and-half. Drop by large spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15 minutes or until brown. Cool and eat with berries, ice cream and/or whipped cream.

Recipe for Strawberry Shortcake:

• 2 cups flour

• 4 teaspoons baking powder

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons shortening

• 3/4 cup half and half

• melted butter to brush shortcakes

• fresh strawberries