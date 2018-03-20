Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…MARCH 21, 2018

The first full day of Spring on this Wednesday…clouds breaking up quickly to reveal a fair share of sunshine…but we stay in the northerly flow…keeping temps chilly for this time of year…holding in the 40’s. Thursday clouds on the increase…as we enter into a run of unsettled skies Thursday night into Sunday…clouds in control with periods of rain showers…not raining all the time…but a gloomy period with bouncing temps…not real cold but also not real mild either. Spring continues to struggle…the ideas I laid out in the spring forecast back in February.