‘Fair St. Louis’ looking for vendors to register for this year’s event

ST. LOUIS, MO — Renovations are expected to wrap up just in time for 2018’s Fair St. Louis which returns to downtown this year. Organizers are now accepting applications for local and regional vendors. If selected, you can showcase your products on the fairway along the riverfront on Lenore K. Sullivan.

Fair St. Louis takes place July 4th, 6th, and 7th.

Vendors should apply in one of the following categories:

Artisan or Crafter: Vendors who make their products with their own hands. Products must be unique.

Merchandise Vendor: Vendors who sell merchandise that they do not personally make by hand.

Roaming Vendor (limited availability): Vendors who have access to sell their merchandise in approved areas, subject to vendor level. Roaming vendors do not receive a tent, table and chairs or electric; but will receive vendor credentials, parking pass and a listing on the Fair Saint Louis website.

Applicants should review terms and conditions, including allowable merchandise, fees and insurance, power and lighting logistics and more, before applying. The application deadline for The Fairway is May 5, 2017. There is a $25 application fee upon submission.

The application can be submitted via direct mail or electronically, or by visiting www.fairsaintlouis.org.