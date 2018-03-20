× Former St. Louis nursing home employee admits to credit card fraud

ST. LOUIS – A former nursing home employee has admitted to using credit card numbers she stole from residents to go on a shopping spree.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 29-year-old Shaniece Borney, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty Monday to credit card fraud. She admitted through the plea to stealing credit card account numbers from residents of NHC Health Care, where she worked in 2016 and 2017. The account numbers were used to purchase apparel and other items for herself and her family members.

Borney faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 or both. Restitution for the victims is mandatory.

Sentencing is set for June 21.