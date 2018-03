× Gary Sinise Foundation to break ground on home for injured vet

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Gary Sinise Foundation breaks ground Tuesday on a smart home for a US Army sergeant injured in Afghanistan.

Retired Sergeant Legrand Strickland lost his legs and suffered a traumatic brain injury in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

The Gary Sinise Foundation and others are donating the specially adapted home in Wildwood to Strickland, starting with the groundbreaking this morning.