Grandmother upset over trial delay in child abuse case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A grandmother is losing faith in the justice system after her grandson’s case has been pushed back time and time again for two years.In November of 2015 when Jayden was 4-years-old he was brought to his grandmother, Letitia Simons’, home with a burn on his bottom.

According to court documents Jayden had informed his father, Basil Shehadeh, that he had an accident, then Basil submerged Jayden’s bottom in hot water in the sink. Basil was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and his first court date was in December of 2015.

Court records show that Basil plead guilty to the charges in May of 2016 then a day before sentencing withdrew that plea. A trial was set for January 2017 but since then has been pushed back at least four times. Simmons said this is because the defendant’s attorney keeps asking for continuances.

Most recently the case was set for April but Simmons said a few days ago the defense attorney asked for the trial to be moved to June because he was working on the case against Governor Eric Greitens.

Simmons said Jayden had become more angry and aggressive since the incident. She said they do therapy every week to help him move past what happened but it is hard to make progress when she has to bring it up every time the case is continued.

In a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, they said they, “Adamantly opposed to the continuous and will argue our position in court on Thursday.”

The defendant’s attorney chose not to make a statement for the story.