Hunt for a Cure Mar. 31 at Queeny Park in Ballwin

ST.LOUIS, Mo. -Bob O'Loughlin, President and CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the largest family egg hunt. Hunt for a Cure will raise money to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event will take place Saturday, March 31st at Queeny Park in Ballwin.

There will be a petting zoo, and pony rides for the children and the Easter bunny will arrive at 10:30 a.m. where there will be an opportunity to take pictures. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. and admission is $12 per family.

For more information on the event visit: www.lls.org/gateway