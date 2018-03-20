Illinois Gov. Rauner wins GOP nod for 2nd term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has won a chance at a second term.

The wealthy private-equity investor won the Republican nomination Tuesday over the insurgent candidacy of conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton.

He will face in November the winner of Tuesday's six-way Democratic race.

Ives challenged Rauner after claiming Rauner had abandoned conservative values by signing public financing of abortions and a law limiting law enforcement interaction with immigrants. She ran a highly criticized ad dramatizing the effects of those laws.

Rauner largely ignored her until she out-dueled him in a policy discussion before the Chicago Tribune editorial board in January. He then ran ads critical of her.