Missouri man admits smoking marijuana before deadly crash

STURGEON, Mo. – A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper says a 20-year-old man admitted to smoking marijuana before causing a deadly crash.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Isaiah Black, of Sturgeon, was arrested last week on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated resulting in a death. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Kevin O’Brien, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

A trooper wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Black was driving a sport utility vehicle that crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car in December. The crash killed the car’s driver, Thomas Willems, of Centralia. Black was treated for moderate injuries after the crash.

The affidavit says Black admitted to smoking marijuana “within the last day prior to the crash.”

