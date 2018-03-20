Police: Break-ins at Creve Coeur jewelry stores happened just over 12 hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Creve Coeur police got a call for burglar alarms sounding at Genovese Jewelers at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, no one was inside the business. Police located a broken window on the southeast side of the building. They said the suspects made off with merchandise, but there were no details on how much they got away with.

Genovese Jewelers had fixed the window by the afternoon hours but a sign was posted on its doors reading, "We will be closed today due to uncontrollable circumstances. All employees are safe. We will return to normal hours tomorrow, Wednesday, March 21".

Police are reviewing surveillance video from that burglary to get a better description of the suspects or the suspect's getaway vehicle.

Creve Coeur police are also investigating a robbery at nearby Vincent's Jewelers. Surveillance video shows one suspect firing a shot to break a case.

That robbery happened at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Police said four armed suspects with masks and rifles entered the store and began firing shots. The store was open, with employees inside. Employees reported multiple shots being fired. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

According to police, "blood evidence at the scene indicates that it is likely that a suspect was injured by flying/broken glass related to the shots being fired." Police are checking their databases to see if the blood is a match and can possibly identify a suspect.

Police said the suspects stole an undetermined amount of merchandise before getting away in what's believed to a dark-colored 2002 Dodge Ram four-door quad cab truck. The truck had silver lower panels, an open bed, and chrome wheels. The truck also had two dog crates in the bed.

So far there are no arrests yet in either of the cases.

Police are not sure if the crimes are connected. But, they are investigating the possibility. Anyone with information in these cases should call 314-737-4600 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or by visiting STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.