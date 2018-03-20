× ‘Prospect Yards’ named as St. Louis’ newest neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO — There’s a new neighborhood in town and its name is “Prospect Yards.” Voters picked the name for the industrial district in midtown St. Louis, south of Saint Louis University’s main campus.

The 150-acre area is bordered by Grand Boulevard And Laclede, Chouteau and Vandeventer Avenues. The name is a nod to the area’s history, which during the early 1900’s was known as the Prospect Industrial District and was home to an extensive rail yard.