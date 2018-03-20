× Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district says

A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website. “The school is on lock down,” the school district said, and the incident has been contained. “The Sheriff’s office is on the scene; additional information to follow,” the statement said.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

