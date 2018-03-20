Two Creve Coeur jewelers robbed in less than 12 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two break-ins at Creve Coeur jewelry stores happened just over twelve hours apart. The latest burglary happening early this morning. So far there are no arrests yet in either of the cases.

The two stores that were hit are close to each other on Olive. Genevoese Jewelers was broken into early Tuesday morning. A window is broken at the store. Police tell FOX 2 that they are looking into whether the two crimes could be connected.

Creve Coeur police got the call for burglar alarms sounding at Genovese's at around 4am. When officers arrived, no one was inside the business. They say the suspects made off with merchandise. But, there are no details on how much they got away with.

Police say at this point they have no suspect or vehicle descriptions. They are hoping security cameras at the store can help provide clues in this case.

The break-in here comes after another burglary Monday at nearby Vincent's Jewelers. Surveillance video shows one suspect firing a shot to break a case.

That robbery happened at around 2:45pm Monday. Police say four armed suspects with masks pulled off this robbery. The store was open with employees inside. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Employees reported multiple shots being fired.

Police say the suspects stole an undetermined amount of merchandise before getting away in what`s believed to a dark-colored 2002 Dodge Ram four-door quad cab truck. The truck had silver lower panels, an open bed and chrome wheels. The truck also had two dog crates in the bed.

Police are not sure if the crimes are connected. But, they are investigating the possibility. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.