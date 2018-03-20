× US Labor Department hosting town halls in Bridgeton for former nuclear weapons workers

ST. LOUIS, MO — The US Labor Department hosts two town hall meetings this week for former nuclear weapons workers in St. Louis, some of whom got sick from radiation exposure.

The meetings are at 9am Tuesday and Wednesday at the International Union Of Operating Engineers Hall on Hollenberg Drive in Bridgeton.

The feds will provide information to those workers and their survivors on medical benefits available to them.