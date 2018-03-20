Visiting Nurse Association hosts ‘Soul Injury’ March 22 at Grant View Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Carol Emmerich, Hospice Director, and Mike Roberts joined FOX 2 this morning to discuss their 'Soul Injury' event. The program was developed to help veterans recover from battle trauma and emotional distress by bringing them peace.

The event will take place March 22 at the Grant View Library from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be time for questions and answers as well as a video segment on the understanding of how best to help someone with a soul injury.

There is no cost but registration is suggested.

For more information call (314) 994-3300 or visit: slcl.org