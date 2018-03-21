Alzheimer’s report shows illness is growing across America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Researchers are learning more about the mysteries of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's-related costs for families and society are $20 billion higher than last year and the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is on the rise.

The 2018 Alzheimer’s Association facts and figures report indicates the disease is a growing problem for the nation. Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association, joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss the report’s findings.