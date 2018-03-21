× Authorities: Kingpin sentenced in Springfield meth ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A man who authorities say was the kingpin of a methamphetamine drug ring in Springfield has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 56-year-old Patrick Brigaudin was sentenced Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine and money laundering.

Authorities say drug seizures connected to the ring included a total of 77 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of heroin.

A total of 15 people were indicted in the scheme.

Assistant United States Attorney Randy Eggert said at Wednesday’s hearing that Brigaudin was the unquestioned leader of the organization.

Federal investigators say in court documents that Brigaudin spent more than $10 million on slot machines and withdrew about $8.4 million at a casino in Quapaw, Oklahoma between January 2009 and April 2015.