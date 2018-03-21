Ballwin police search for credit card thieves buying thousands in electronics

BALLWIN, MO — Police are looking for a man and a woman accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise last week.

The Ballwin Police Department says in a Facebook post that the two bought over $1,000 in electronics from Target on March 13th at around 4:30pm. The two were seen making similar purchases in other locations the same day. The total from their purchase was around $4,000.

If you can identify these two individuals contact Detective Brett Ackermann at 636-207-2309.