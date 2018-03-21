× Bombing suspect didn’t finish community college

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _A spokeswoman for a community college says the suspected Austin bomber was a student there from 2010 to 2012 but didn’t graduate.

Austin Community College spokeswoman Jessica Vess said in an email Wednesday that Mark Anthony Conditt hadn’t attended the school since that time. She says the school is working with Austin police to provide any information they need.

A law enforcement official has told the AP that the suspect was Conditt. The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Conditt lived in Pflugerville, which is just northeast of Austin.

Authorities say Conditt blew himself up overnight in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot in another suburb as a SWAT team closed in on him. Investigators believe Conditt made all of the bombs used in the four Austin attacks, which killed two people and injured four others.