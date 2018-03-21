× Charges filed against mother in toddler’s death

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) _ A southern Illinois woman is charged with reckless homicide in the death of her toddler, who she allegedly ran over with her vehicle.

Nicole Voss of Beckemeyer is also facing four counts of aggravated DUI in the death of 2-year-old Jensen Voss for allegedly having methamphetamine in her system at the time.

Clinton County prosecutors alleged Wednesday Jenson was in an SUV parked in a Keyesport driveway on Aug. 7 when he apparently climbed out as Nicole Voss was getting ready to drive the vehicle. The mother did not realize her son wasn’t in the vehicle and began to drive away, striking and killing the child.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Voss’ bail was set at $250,000. However, during the hearing, she was in custody in St. Clair County on an unrelated methamphetamine charge.

It wasn’t immediately known if Voss has legal representation.