Conservation Connection – 9th annual Confluence Trash Bash

Does making the St. Louis area better and cleaner place sound like a great way to spend your Saturday? The annual Confluence Trash Bash is back this weekend. It's one of the biggest cleanup efforts in the area and a good learning experience for the entire family. Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation and Roland Biehl of the Metropolitan Sewer District visit Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about it.

9th annual Confluence Trash Bash

Saturday, March 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free breakfast before the cleanup

Register at greenwaynetwork.org