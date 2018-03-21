Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…MARCH 22, 2018

Spring still struggling in and around STL…really for much of the nation… more and more clouds take over today with a small impulse dropping down in the northwest flow…not alot of moisture in play but with the added clouds we might squeeze out a sprinkle or spot shower during the afternoon…a few showers also possible Thursday night…we enter into a run of unsettled skies Friday into Saturday night…clouds in control with periods of rain showers…not raining all the time…but a gloomy period with bouncing temps…a break on Sunday…with more clouds and showers for Sunday night and Monday…not real cold but also not real mild either.