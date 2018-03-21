× Experts: Plenty of reasons for Greitens to seek bench trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has claimed to be the victim of a political witch hunt since the day a St. Louis grand jury accused him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during a sexual affair.

So legal experts say it’s only logical that the Republican governor, facing trial in a heavily Democratic city, would request trial by judge, not jury.

Greitens was indicted in February on felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo of the woman without her permission in 2015. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

Judge Rex Burlison at a hearing Wednesday will consider the request for a bench trial and to move the trial from mid-May to early April. City prosecutors oppose both moves.