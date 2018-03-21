× Family upset with ex-Missouri trooper’s community service in drowning conviction

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) – The family of an Iowa man who drowned to death while handcuffed is frustrated with the type of community service a former Missouri state trooper served after being convicted in the case.

Anthony Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, who fell into the Lake of the Ozarks while in Piercy’s custody. Piercy was sentenced in September to 50 hours of community service and 10 days n jail.

The Kansas City Star reports that the judge didn’t specify where community service had to be completed, so Piercy was given credit for working a play at the Royal Theatre in Versailles, Missouri. He has dabbled in community theater before.

Ellingson’s parents and a prosecutor say assisting a play isn’t an appropriate service, especially when it’s already a hobby.

