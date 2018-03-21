× Former Essence Magazine editor to speak at Harris Stowe State University

ST. LOUIS, MO — The former longtime editor of Essence Magazine will be at Harris Stowe State University Wednesday night. It is Women’S History Month and Susan Taylor will be featured in Beyond the Books Presidential Lecture Series.

Taylor spent 27 years as the magazine’s chief editor and authored its most popular column “In the Spirit.” She’s now with the organization National Cares Mentoring Movement which works to break the cycle of poverty among African Americans.

The free lecture begins at 7pm at Harris Stowe State University.