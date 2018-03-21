× Health officials warn of measles exposure at several St. Louis County locations

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is warning people about possible measles exposure at several locations in St. Louis County. Measles is a highly contagious, acute viral illness transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health tells FOX 2 that the exposure happened on March 13 or March 14, 2018. Known locations where exposures may have occurred on March 13 are The Magic House in Kirkwood, Missouri, Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria in Kirkwood, Missouri, and Homewood Suites in Chesterfield, Missouri. The only known location where exposure may have occurred on March 14 is Homewood Suites in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Measles typically begins with:

A high fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to appear. The rash usually looks like flat red spots that break out first on the face and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

People who may have been exposed to measles should contact their health care provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a fever and/or rash as described above.

Health care providers should isolate suspected measles case-patients and immediately report suspected cases to the local public health agency or to DHSS at 1-573-751-6113 or 1-800-392-0272 outside normal business hours.