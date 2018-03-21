Illinois Governor’s race 2018 results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. - The stage is set for the fall election in Illinois with democrats and republicans each choosing their nominees in the state primary on Tuesday (March 20).

In the Republican race for governor incumbent, Bruce Rauner survived a strong challenge from State Representative Jeanne Ives. Rauner declaring victory just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Rauner said moving forward his campaign will be about the people of Illinois against the political machine. Many Republicans were frustrated with Rauner saying he has not delivered on the promises he made when campaigning four years ago.

"Those of you around the state of Illinois, who wanted to send me a message, let me be clear, I have heard you," Rauner said. "We have the chance now to finish what we started and accomplish the change Illinois so desperately needs."

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor was not as close as the Republican race. Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker topped the list of six candidates by a large margin.

After his victory, the heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune released a statement saying he would fight for unions, dreamers and immigrants, women and people of color. Pritzker said his campaign will focus on affordable healthcare and making sure every child gets a quality of education.

"We can do so much better," said Pritzker. "Let’s fund our schools properly so that every child gets a quality education no matter what zip code they live in, no matter the color of their skin."

Pritzker spent nearly $70 million of his own money to get through the primary. He is expected to spend up to $250 million trying to defeat Rauner in the general election.