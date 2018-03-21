Illinois 2018 primary election results

Lawyer: Wrong person charged in deaths of 2 stolen dogs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) _ A lawyer for a northwestern Indiana man accused of stealing two dogs from a home and beating them to death says authorities charged the wrong person.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports family members of 23-year-old Anthony Priestas testified Tuesday they were with him or knew of his whereabouts at the time of the alleged crimes.

Defense attorney Andy Kyres says authorities “have the wrong guy.” Prosecutors are moving forward with the case.

Priestas, of Hammond, was arrested this month and charged with two counts of killing a domestic animal. He remains jailed in Porter County.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department says Priestas stole two pug dogs from a Lake County home on Feb. 21 and drove them to rural Porter County. Authorities say Priestas was seen beating the dogs before throwing them into water.
