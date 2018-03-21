× Missouri couple sentenced in statutory sodomy case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A southern Missouri couple has been sentenced in a sexual abuse case involving a young girl who lived with them.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Wednesday that a 55-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree statutory sodomy. His 33-year-old wife was sentenced to 10 years on the same charge.

Investigators say the 9-year-old girl was living with the couple in Ozark County when the abuse occurred. The girl told state officials she engaged in sexual acts with the man while his wife was present.

The Missouri Division of Children’s Services got involved in April 2015, after the girl’s father received custody of her. He reported that she wasn’t educated while living with the couple from August 2014 to March 2015.