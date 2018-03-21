× Missouri mother and child missing since Saturday

Brown and her and daughter had been living at her mother’s home until March 7, 2018. They left and did not give a destination. The last time Crystal Lewis talked to her daughter was on March 16th. She believes the two may be in Osage Beach, Mo.

Police spoke with a clerk at the Osage Beach Hotel. The clerk told them Sara Brown was a guest on Friday, March 16. The Missouri State Highway Patrol lists Sara Ann Brown on their active missing adult list on March 17, 2018.

Police tell KFVS that the two may be traveling in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS bearing Mo License (CL2G5X).