Parkway parents pack town hall on opioid epidemic

CHESTERFIELD, MO – $2.5 billion dollars, that’s how much is included in the government funding bill to address the opioid epidemic.

Senator Roy Blunt, who’s leading the opioid funding, and advocates alike are hoping to not add anymore faces to an opioid prevention banner.

While funding is moving forward in Washington, Parkway parents and teachers are addressing this sad epidemic right in their own schools.

With opioid overdose numbers rising year after year, Kennedy Fike with Ozzie Smith Regeneration center says the numbers will go lower when people remove the opioid stigma.

“We pointed out tonight that it is going to take a community,” Fike said. “We can’t do it alone; the media can’t say enough about it alone. Doctors, law enforcement can’t do it on their own. I’m a huge advocate for families and having a strong tight-knit group.”

Tuesday night, the message wasn’t just about putting an end to the addition, but ways to completely avoid taking the drugs at all.

Patti Fitzwalter loss her son at the age of 23 due to an opioid overdose and now she’s an advocate and reminder to other parents to keeps their eyes open.

“I can’t even stress how important this is,” Fitzwalter said. “When it happened to us, we were completely unaware. If we had known then everything that we know now, it’s a possibility that we would still have our son with us. So, it’s extremely important that people educate themselves before they have to.”

There are lawmakers in Missouri who have been trying to get a statewide drug monitoring program, but that efforts seems to fail every year.

