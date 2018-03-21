× Parson splits with Greitens on sports complex tax credits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he can’t support tax credits for a proposed ice rink complex in suburban St. Louis, even though Gov. Eric Greitens supports the plan.

Parson was the only member of the state board to vote Tuesday against issuing $2 million in tax credits to help finance a $78.5 million rink and a St. Louis Blues practice facility in Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parson said a sports complex should get state tax credits while the administration is refusing to issue tax credits for low-income housing that would help senior citizens and veterans.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission voted in December to end the use of tax dollars for low-income housing.

Three other members of Greitens’ cabinet voted Tuesday in favor of the tax credits.

