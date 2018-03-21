Illinois 2018 primary election results

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill

Posted 1:30 pm, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:59PM, March 21, 2018

(ThinkStock)

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Students at Northwest High School in Jefferson County were evacuated due to a bomb threat. Authorities have taken an 18-year-old male student into custody.

Police and the K9 Unit are searching the building at this time. Parents have been notified about the incident.

Northwest High School is located at 6005 Cedar Hill Road.