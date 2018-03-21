× Bomb threat forces evacuation at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Students at Northwest High School in Jefferson County were evacuated due to a bomb threat. Authorities have taken an 18-year-old male student into custody.

Police and the K9 Unit are searching the building at this time. Parents have been notified about the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

Northwest High School is located at 6005 Cedar Hill Road.