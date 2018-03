Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Wednesday is World Down's Syndrome Day. It is a day to recognize and celebrate the lives and abilities of those with Down's Syndrome. There about 1,800 individuals with Down's Syndrome living in our region.

Relay and Run for 21

Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis

March 25th, Clayton High School - 7:30am

www.Runfor21k.Com