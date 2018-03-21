Song of the Day – Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags is now open weekends! Ride the Batman backwards! Ride Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast! They also have an awesome sale on season passes but we are giving away a pair of season passes EVERYDAY THIS WEEK!

Six Flags is opening this weekend! Don’t miss their park opening season pass sale – save up to 60%! Get a FREE upgrade to gold with FREE parking and a bonus FREE friend ticket! This sale won’t last long. Go Now-Go Big-Go Six Flags!!!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, March 19th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.