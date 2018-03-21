Steps you can take to secure data on your phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The founder of Facebook is apologizing to users across the globe after a mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica. Much of the information accessed came from third-party applications linked to a users Facebook page.

FOX 2's Molly Rose is breaking down the steps you need to take to remove these applications from your page.

First, click on settings. Once you are in your general settings click on apps. Once you click on apps you will see a list of applications that are linked to your page. Click on the app you would like to remove and then scroll to the bottom and hit 'remove app.'

When clicking on an app you will also be able to review and make changes to the information of yours it has access to, such as your email and friends list.