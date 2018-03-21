StrongFit coach Julien Pineau holding ‘Principles of Movement’ seminar at Crossfit Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Crossfit Valley Park will host a StrongFit "Principles of Movement" seminar, April 14-15th and StrongFit Coaches Week April 16-20th with famed StrongFit coach, Julien Pineau.

Pineau birthed the StrongFit education program after he began his coaching career as a conditioning and grappling coach for the MMA. Sports have been a part of Pineau`s life since he was young and he`s been a state and national champion in a number of sports including soccer, swimming and wrestling. As an adult, he focused on MMA and Jiu Jitsu training and spent time traveling the world to learn from the best in the industry.

The seminar is for both athletes and coaches and begins to explain such concepts as analyzing weaknesses, ﬁnding your key-log and training for both general health to elite performance.

The Coaches Week is for coaches who have completed the 2-day seminar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.StrongFit.com/Seminars