ST. LOUIS - “The Color Purple” is on stage now at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical on its first US national tour. The show is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Brothers motion picture.

Actress Adrianna Hicks, who plays Celie, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the show.

Tickets for “The Color Purple” are on sale at metrotix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox box office. Ticket prices start at $25.