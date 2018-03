× University City schools holding ‘Speed-Dating’ style recruitment fair

ST. LOUIS, MO — University City’s school district is looking for teachers for the next school year.

A unique recruitment fair will be held Wednesday night at Blueberry Hill in The Loop. Interested teachers are invited to take part in a ‘speed dating’ event from 5:30pm – 7:00pm.

The ‘speed dating’ style recruitment allows both sides to interview each other.