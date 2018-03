Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. - One person is dead and one was wounded in a shooting near Pacific, Missouri. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meramec Avenue.

Police confirmed the deceased victim is a man. His name and age have not been released.

A woman was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.