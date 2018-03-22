Airline worker busted with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs

An airline's crew member was caught with nine pounds of cocaine taped to his legs. The full press release below.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Crew Member Caught by CBP at JFK with Packages of Cocaine
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/crew-member-caught-cbp-jfk-packages-cocaine
Release Date: March 21, 2018
JAMAICA, N.Y. — An arriving crewmember discovered that he could not get a leg up on U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in his attempt to transport illegal drugs into the United States.
On March 17, Mr. Hugh Hall, a citizen of Jamaica, and crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica and presented himself for inspection. Mr. Hugh was escorted to a private search room where CBP officers discovered four packages taped to his legs, all of which contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.
Mr. Hall was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Approximately 9 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an approximate street value of $160,000.
“This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of illicit drugs,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.
Mr. Hall faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.
All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
A crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways has been arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States, according to a statement by the US Customs and Border Protection.
The drugs were discovered after the man was escorted into a private search room at JFK International Airport in New York on March 17, the statement said. His flight had arrived from Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Federal agents said they discovered four packages taped to his legs. Nine pounds of cocaine was seized, with a reported street value of $160,000.
Photos released by the CBP show the suspect, in his airline uniform, with pants pulled down and white tape around his thighs and ankle.
The suspect has been charged with federal narcotics smuggling and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office.