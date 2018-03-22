Better Business Bureau- New Medicare cards arrive in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - In an attempt to protect people from identity theft, the Social Security Administration will be mailing out new Medicare cards in April to everyone who receives program benefits. Medicare is removing social security numbers from the new card, instead, they will have a unique Medicare number.

This process will happen automatically so users do not need to do anything or pay anyone to receive a new card.

While the new cards should help prevent identity, the Better Business Bureau advises its patients to be aware of scams and destroy your old card.

Chris Thetford explains.

For more information about changes to the Medicare card visit: gomedicare.gov/newcard.