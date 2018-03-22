Blade Technologies: Mark Zuckerberg, Cambridge Analytica debacle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) _Britain's culture secretary says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's promises to change the social media giant in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle don't go far enough.

Zuckerberg has apologized for weaknesses in the social network's policies that enabled an app to gain access to the personal information of 50 million users without their consent. He outlined steps to protect user data and said companies have a responsibility to act.

But Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that Parliament and society should set the rules as to what the appropriate for privacy and innovation _ not any one company.

Hancock says ``that's the approach that we are taking. The big tech companies need to abide by the law and we are strengthening the law.''

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies joined FOX 2 to share how this personal data is collected, and what users can do to avoid this type of issue.

The article from Huffington Post can be found at www.HuffingtonpostCom/entry/Zuckerberg-facebook-Cambridge-analytica

For more information on how to protect user information visit: www.bladetechinc.com