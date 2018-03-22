Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…MARCH 23, 2018

The Spring struggle goes on and we are not alone…a complex western weather pattern will start to take over our weather…coming out over the midwest in pieces…the words…gloomy and unsettled. Friday, Friday night and Saturday…cloudy and windy…gusty winds at times with periods of rain…limited if any thunderstorms. Chilly temps…52 on Friday and 62 on Saturday but look for a sharp drop in temps Saturday afternoon. Sunday looking like a cool and dry day! Then periods of rain back into the picture…Monday into Wednesday.