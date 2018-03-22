× Edwardsville man pleads guilty to two bank robberies

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An Edwardsville man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of bank robberies in the Metro East area.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Marcus Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

Prosecutors said that on October 13, 2016, Thornton walked into the Regions Bank in Lebanon, Illinois, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the tellers. He got away with a total of $13,710.90 in US currency.

On February 9, 2017, Thornton entered a US Bank branch in O’Fallon, Illinois, again produced a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. Tellers gave Thornton $10,720 in cash.

A sentencing date was not announced. In addition to jail time, Thornton could be fined up to $500,000, made to pay restitution, and serve five years of supervised release.